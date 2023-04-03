Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continue demining operations in its liberated territories

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan continue demining operations in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts in March, 270 anti-personnel and 656 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,465 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 5,983 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      