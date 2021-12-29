Azerbaijan continued exposing Armenia’s crimes at international level in 2021: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2021, Azerbaijan continued to work on proving at the international level the crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the Foreign Ministry said in a newsletter on the results of the year, News.Az reports.

“Work was continued to expose the crimes committed by Armenia in our territories, which it held under occupation, the deliberate destruction of civil infrastructure (urbicide), looting and illegal export of cultural heritage, massive pollution of territories with mines and other explosives, Armenia’s refusal to release data about the fate of individuals who disappeared as a result of the military aggression of Armenia against our country,” said the ministry.

The ministry recalled that in January 2021, Azerbaijan filed an interstate complaint against Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“This complaint contains facts proving the violation by Armenia of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens provided for in the 1950 Convention for the Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms. In September, on the basis of the 1965 UN International Convention on the abolition of all forms of racial discrimination, Azerbaijan appealed to the International Court of Justice in connection with the facts of the policy of ethnic cleansing Armenia had long been pursued against the people of Azerbaijan,” it said.

“On December 7, 2021, the International Court of Justice upheld Azerbaijan's petition in connection with temporary measures prohibiting the propaganda of racial hatred towards Azerbaijanis by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on its territory. The court reasonably instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to suppress the violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was made after court hearings held from 14 to 19 October 2021,” the ministry added.

News.Az