Azerbaijan continued its policy based on national interests: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2021, Azerbaijan continued its policy based on national interests, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Monday at a press conference, summing up the year’s results, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is aimed at protecting and representing the interests of the state and people.

As for the implementation of the trilateral statements on Karabakh, Bayramov said the Foreign Ministry held relevant events and meetings within the framework of the established platforms for ensuring peace and security in the region during 2021.

"The agenda includes issues of unblocking communications, delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as issues of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In addition, the priority task is to restore the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In this process, we are faced with challenges and threats, in particular, because of the large number of mines," he added.

The top diplomat also said that in 2021, Azerbaijan continued to file lawsuits against Armenia at the international level, a number of which were upheld.

News.Az