Azerbaijan continues construction of Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Agband highway (VIDEO)

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Aghband highway continues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The State Agency has shared a video on the construction of the road.

The Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Aghband highway with a length of 123.6 kilometers is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agbend-Zangazur highway and has great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other regions of Azerbaijan and country’s Nakhchivan.

News.Az