Azerbaijan continues construction of new highway bypassing Lachin (PHOTO)

One of the road infrastructure projects launched in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions is the construction of a new 32-km long highway bypassing the city of Lachin, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told News.Az.

According to the project, the width of the carriageway of the two-lane road will be seven meters, the width of the roadway - 12 meters.

Large-scale construction work is currently underway along the road.

In accordance with the Construction Norms and Standards, work is being carried out to dig and remove unsuitable soil, also the vegetation layer to expand the roadway, using special equipment, the road is being widened and profiled, and a new roadway is being built,” the agency said.

Currently, the construction of a four-span bridge 139.5 meters long at the 22-nd kilometer of the route is at the final stage.

The construction of a new highway is carried out under the control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads. The work is carried out according to the schedule and in compliance with the technological sequence. The necessary forces have been involved in the construction to complete the work this year.

