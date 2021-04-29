Azerbaijan continues demining op in Zangilan for “Smart Village” project

+ ↺ − 16 px

A land plot intended for the implementation of the “Smart Village” project in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district is being demined, said Bahruz Namazov, an official of the Mine Action Agency, Trend reports.

Namazov said a 72-hectare area of this plot has already been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

"The land plot is intended for the implementation of the "Smart Village" project in the settlements of Aghaly-1, Aghaly-2, and Aghaly-3, Zangilan district. Currently, work on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance continues," he added.

News.Az