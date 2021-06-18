Azerbaijan continues demining operations in Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of demining the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation from mines is underway in Aghdam district, Allahveren Aliyev, deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend.

“Presently, the work is underway to clear Aghdam city from mines and unexploded ordnance,” Aliyev said.

"Now a number of villages are being cleared from mines,” he added. “The process of demining of sown areas is underway to prepare them for the autumn sowing."

News.Az