Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated lands

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last week, 57 anti-personnel and 56 anti-tank mines, and 20 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

The Agency noted that that the territories with a total area of 63.6 hectares were demined during the reporting period.

News.Az