Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 23 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank mines, as well as 43 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 7 to 12,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“As a result, 102,7 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

