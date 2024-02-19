Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories
- 19 Feb 2024 12:43
22 Jan 2026
- Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories from 12 to 18 February, 33 anti-personnel and 46 anti-tank landmines, as well as 525 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 886 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.