Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories
- 15 Apr 2024 10:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories from 8 to 14 April, 1 anti-personnel and 5 anti-tank landmines, as well as 725 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 476 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.