Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories from 8 to 14 April, 1 anti-personnel and 5 anti-tank landmines, as well as 725 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 476 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      