Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories
- 09 Jan 2023 11:47
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 1 to 5 January, 2 anti-personnel landmines, 7 anti-tank landmines as well as 203 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 195 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.