Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 1 to 7 January, one unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 1,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az