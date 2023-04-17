Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 10 to 15 April, 18 anti-personnel and 23 anti-tank landmines, as well as 132 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 518 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      