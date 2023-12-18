Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 11 to 17 November, 22 anti-personnel and 12 anti-tank landmines, as well as 234 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 326 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.