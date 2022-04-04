Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Engineering work continues in the territories liberated as a result of the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the command of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are clearing roads of mines and snow cover to ensure safe movement of vehicles, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain. Demining of sowing plots is also underway.

As a result of the activities carried out by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories, 203 hectares of territory were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance throughout March.

To date, engineer-sapper units have cleared up to 14600 hectares of territory in the liberated areas. In total, more than 6000 anti-personnel mines, more than 2100 anti-tank mines, and more than 9300 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

News.Az