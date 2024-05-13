Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in liberated territories

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

As a result of the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 6 to 12 April, 6 anti-personnel and 32 anti-tank landmines, as well as 358 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and defused, ANAMA’s press service has told News.Az.

According to ANAMA, over 880 hectares of land have been cleared of landmines and UXOs.

