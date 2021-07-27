Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan found and defused 124 anti-personnel, 16 anti-tank mines, as well as 541 unexploded ordnance in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, as well as in the city of Shusha, on July 19-24, according to the Agency.

During this period, an area with a total area of 220 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

For information, the mine clearance work is being conducted in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Karabakh war that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

News.Az