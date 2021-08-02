Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan released information on the operations carried out in July in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

According to the agency, in the reporting period, the agency employees detected and neutralized 545 anti-personnel and 85 anti-tank mines, as well as 625 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

Totally, an area of 677 hectares was cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

News.Az