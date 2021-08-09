Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan cleared an area of 127 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance on August 2-8, the weekly review of the agency said.

As a result of operations carried out in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, and Shusha city, 180 antipersonnel and 3 anti-tank mines, as well as 112 unexploded ordnance were found.

For information, the mine clearance work is being conducted in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day second Karabakh war that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

News.Az

