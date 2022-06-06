Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated lands

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated lands

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 1 to 6, as many as 54 anti-personnel and 25 anti-tank mines, as well as 206 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 357 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      