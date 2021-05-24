Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released the latest information on the demining operations that are underway in the country’s territories, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

On May 17-22, 93 anti-personnel mines, 33 anti-tank mines as well as 873 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized during operations in Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, the Agency said.

It added that more than 243.6 hectares of land have been cleared of mines so far.

News.Az