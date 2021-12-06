Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last week, 3 anti-personnel and 27 anti-tank mines, and 19 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

During the reporting period, 70 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs, added the Agency.

News.Az