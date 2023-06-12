Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 5 to 10 May, 16 anti-personnel and 26 anti-tank landmines, as well as 57 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 146 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

