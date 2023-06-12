Azerbaijan continues demining ops in its liberated territories
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 5 to 10 May, 16 anti-personnel and 26 anti-tank landmines, as well as 57 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 146 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.