Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated lands

Around 285 hectares of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation were cleared of mines in April 2021, according to the country's Mine Action Agency.

According to the agency, from April 1 to April 30, during the operational search work, 364 antipersonnel mines, 148 anti-tank mines, and 1,098 unexploded ordnances were found.

In general, from November 10, 2020, to the present day, 2,028 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

News.Az