Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan demined a territory with a total area of 139.5 hectares last week, according to the agency's report.

For information, the demining work is being conducted in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the 44-day Second Karabakh War that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

During May 10-16, the agency's experts found 82 anti-personnel mines and five anti-tank mines, as well as 24 unexploded ordnances.

News.Az