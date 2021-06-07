Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the operations carried out in the country’s liberated territories since May 3.

Reportedly, 224 anti-personnel and 36 anti-tank mines, as well as 42 unexploded ordnances were found from May 31 through June 5.

Last week, the Agency cleared 159 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance.


