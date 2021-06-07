Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the operations carried out in the country’s liberated territories since May 3.

Reportedly, 224 anti-personnel and 36 anti-tank mines, as well as 42 unexploded ordnances were found from May 31 through June 5.

Last week, the Agency cleared 159 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance.

News.Az