Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories
- 07 Jun 2021 16:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 161932
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-continues-demining-ops-in-liberated-territories Copied
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the operations carried out in the country’s liberated territories since May 3.
Reportedly, 224 anti-personnel and 36 anti-tank mines, as well as 42 unexploded ordnances were found from May 31 through June 5.
Last week, the Agency cleared 159 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance.