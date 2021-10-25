Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

  • Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance work conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts over the past week, 10 antipersonnel, 37 anti-tank mines, as well as 30 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

According to the agency, 93.7 hectares were cleared during the reporting period.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

