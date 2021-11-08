Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last week, 173 anti-personnel and 143 anti-tank mines, and 93 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

The territories with a total area of 121 hectares were demined during the reporting period, the Agency noted.


