Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last week, 1 anti-personnel and 36 anti-tank mines, and 14 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

As a result, 50 hectares were demined during the reporting period, the Agency added.


