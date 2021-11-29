Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last week, 1 anti-personnel and 36 anti-tank mines, and 14 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

As a result, 50 hectares were demined during the reporting period, the Agency added.

News.Az