Azerbaijan continues demining work in liberated lands

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan continues to demine the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Idris Ismayilov, Chief of the Agency's operational headquarters, told reporters on Friday.

According to Ismayilov, so far 1,731 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines and unexploded munitions.

"In the liberated territories 1,737 mines and unexploded munitions were found and neutralized. The search was carried in the direction of Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly, Aghdam and Khojavand districts. They are also underway in Shusha city," he added.

News.Az