Azerbaijan continues demining work in liberated territories

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

As a result of the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Agdara, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 20 to 26 May, 172 anti-personnel and 32 anti-tank landmines, as well as 274 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and defused, ANAMA’s press service told News.Az.

According to ANAMA, over 1,160 hectares of land were cleared of landmines and UXOs.

