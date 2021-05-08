Azerbaijan continues demining work on Fuzuli-Ahmadbayli highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

The section of the Fuzuli-Ahmadbayli highway with a length of 8 kilometers has been cleared of mines, Madat Mammadov, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said on Saturday.

According to Mammadov, the agency continues to demine the territory of Ahmadbayli and Alykhanly villages of the Fuzuli district.

Speaking about the demining of the Fuzuli-Ahmadbayli road, the agency employee noted that its 13-kilometer section is the most dangerous.

"An eight-kilometer section of the road has been cleared of mines, and work continues on a five-kilometer section. They are carried out through manual, mechanical demining and with the help of service dogs. The road is literally packed with mines. On its 15-kilometer stretch, there are approximately eight to nine minefields," Mammadov added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

News.Az