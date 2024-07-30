Azerbaijan continues efforts to establish green energy zone in liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Efforts are underway to establish a green energy zone in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during the Azerbaijan Sustainable Built Environment Leadership Roundtable in Baku, News.Az reports.Guliyev noted that sustainable construction is becoming increasingly important amid the climate crisis caused by global warming.“Azerbaijan is proving its commitment to combating global climate change by chairing COP29. In the construction industry, we are implementing a number of measures related to digitalization and environmental protection. The installation of a rooftop solar energy system was shortly approved,” he added.On Tuesday, Baku hosted a roundtable themed “Azerbaijan Sustainable Built Environment Leadership” as part of preparations for COP29.The event aimed to bring together local construction companies, manufacturers of building materials, foreign companies and experts, as well as representatives of public authorities, hold discussions and provide a cooperation platform for the transition to sustainable and zero-carbon construction.Azerbaijan's leading industry leaders, including CEOs, ministers, UAE construction companies, the COP29 President-Designate, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan also joined the discussions.The roundtable highlighted the crucial role of sustainable built environment in achieving global climate goals, as well as marks an important milestone on the road to COP29.

News.Az