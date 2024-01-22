Azerbaijan continues engineering support measures for army units stationed in mountainous areas (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army Units, stationed in mountainous areas with difficult terrain and harsh climate, organize high-level service and combat activities, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Necessary measures are taken by the engineer units to keep the supply roads and communication lines in working order.

Movement is restricted for the safety of personnel and vehicle convoys, snow clearing of supply roads is carried out in shifts.

It should be noted that the necessary measures for engineering support are continued in a planned manner in interaction with other state agencies.

News.Az