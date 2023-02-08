Azerbaijan continues evacuation of its citizens from quake-affected provinces of Türkiye: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures are being taken to provide assistance to Azerbaijani citizens affected by the devastating earthquakes in the southern provinces of Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The operational headquarters, established in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the country's embassy and consulates general in Türkiye, responds to and investigates hundreds of appeals received by hotline numbers.

Based on the received data, lists of affected citizens of Azerbaijan are compiled. In this regard, cooperation is being carried out with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education of Türkiye, the Council of Higher Education and other state institutions of this country.

The process of evacuation of our citizens to Azerbaijan also continues. In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the evacuation process, a group of employees of the embassy and the Office of the Military Attaché at the embassy were sent to the earthquake zone.

On Feb. 7, 2023, 205 Azerbaijani citizens and their family members who are citizens of foreign countries were sent by land transport through Georgia to Azerbaijan on five buses from 12 provinces affected by the earthquake.

“Today, it’s planned to evacuate most of our citizens, and appropriate measures are being taken for this,” the ministry added.

