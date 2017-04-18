Azerbaijan continues large-scale military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Armed Forces are continuing the large-scale military exercises which started on April 16, APA reports.

During the exercises, the troops arrived in concentration area and their groupings were completed, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on April 18.

Combat performance was organized at the command and control posts of the troops. All headquarters are clarifying the tasks, assess the situation, make decisions and troops are given appropriate orders.

About 30,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills that will continue until April 21.

Also, more than 250 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, and 25 combat aircraft are involved in the drills.

News.Az

