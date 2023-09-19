Azerbaijan continues local anti-terrorist activities in its Garabagh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are ongoing, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

As part of the activities, only legitimate military installations and infrastructure are targeted and incapacitated using high-precision weapons, the ministry noted.

“Considering the deployment of firepower by Armenia’s armed forces formations near residential areas, we urge the civilian population to stay away from military facilities and not support the formations of Armenia’s armed forces. Related information was sent to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan via mobile SMS service. At the same time, the population is warned through loudspeakers and information leaflets are distributed.

The protection and security of administrative, social, educational, medical, religious, and other facilities will be organized in line with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms of international humanitarian law.

Women, children, elderly people, as well as people with disabilities and the sick will be rendered necessary medical aid and other assistance. They will be provided with drinking water and food.

Humanitarian corridors and reception stations have been created on the Lachin road and in other directions to ensure the evacuation of the population from the danger zone,” added the ministry.

News.Az