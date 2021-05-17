Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues military exercises involving various types of troops (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

In accordance with the plan of exercises, the troops occupy concentration areas and form groupings.

Combat work is organized at the command and control posts of the troops.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

