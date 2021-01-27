Azerbaijan continues monitoring of historical monuments in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Monitoring of historical and cultural monuments in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Aghdam districts has been partially carried out, and this process continues, Faig Ismayilov, a researcher, expert on cultural values, professor of the Moscow branch of the International Academy of Architects, board member of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

The main problem in the monitoring is created by the still existing mine threat in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, and monitoring of the monuments is carried out as the demining work is completed, he said.

Ismayilov added that monitoring of monuments in the city of Shusha has already been completed.

“About 210 historical and cultural monuments have been registered in Shusha city. Of these, about 180 are architectural, and some are archaeological sites. But about 850 historical and cultural monuments have not yet been registered. In the city of Shusha, 17 quarters remained partially intact. All residential buildings here belong to the 18-19th centuries. and are historically significant, they are considered cultural monuments. Since 1977, Shusha has been declared a wildlife sanctuary, and all monuments in the city must be registered,” said the researcher.

