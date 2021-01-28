Azerbaijan continues monitoring state of monuments in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Monitoring is carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to assess the state of the monuments and cultural institutions located there, Acting Head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture Azad Jafarli said on Thursday.

According to Jafarli, as of date monitoring of 303 historical and cultural monuments has been carried out.

"Most of them were completely destroyed. Besides, 87 new historical and cultural monuments have been found. Some 461 cultural institutions, including museums, houses of culture, libraries, have been assessed, of which 212 libraries and 199 houses of culture were completely destroyed,” he said.

“This is yet the non-complete list of registered objects, so the process continues. Up until now, almost 1,100 monuments have been registered, most of which are completely destroyed," the director added.

News.Az