Azerbaijan continues restoring energy infrastructure in liberated territories

Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC continues restoration work in the country’s liberated territories, including Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

The construction of a new substation with a capacity of 35/0.4 kW and a Control Center is underway at an accelerated pace in the city of Kalbajar, and a substation with a capacity of 110/35 kW is being built in the territory of Istisu, News.Az reports citing the company.

A lot of work has also been done in the Lachin district. The construction of underground lines continues in the city of Lachin.

In general, as a result of the work, a ring power supply scheme will be created connecting the power grids of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.


News.Az 

