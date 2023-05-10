Azerbaijan continues restoring mosques, historical monuments in its liberated territories: State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction and restoration of mosques and historical monuments in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation continues, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Associations, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Gurbanli noted that a special program has been prepared in this regard.

"Special attention is paid to restoring the original appearance of mosques, most of which were destroyed during the occupation," the chairman added.

News.Az