Azerbaijan continues search for serviceman reported missing in Kalbajar direction

The search for the Azerbaijani serviceman, first lieutenant Baghirov Fuad Allahverdi, who lost his way due to a sudden change in weather conditions and a blizzard in the Alagollar area of the Kalbajar region, continues in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of the search, three other servicemen, who were found in the morning of January 29, were evacuated by helicopter and taken to a Military hospital in Baku.

The treatment of the servicemen continues under the supervision of specialized doctors and there is no threat to their lives.

News.Az