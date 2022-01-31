Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues search for serviceman reported missing in Kalbajar direction

Azerbaijan continues search for serviceman reported missing in Kalbajar direction

The search for the Azerbaijani serviceman, first lieutenant Baghirov Fuad Allahverdi, who lost his way due to a sudden change in weather conditions and a blizzard in the Alagollar area of the Kalbajar region, continues in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

As a result of the search, three other servicemen, who were found in the morning of January 29, were evacuated by helicopter and taken to a Military hospital in Baku.

The treatment of the servicemen continues under the supervision of specialized doctors and there is no threat to their lives.


