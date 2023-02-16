Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues search for two of its citizens in quake-struck Türkiye

There is still no information about the two citizens of Azerbaijan, who were in the disaster zone at the time of the earthquakes in Türkiye, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ankara said, News.Az reports.

"Information has been collected about many of our citizens. We still have two Azerbaijani citizens, about whom there is no information yet. The search is continuing," the embassy said.


