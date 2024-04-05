Azerbaijan continues to clear Khankendi of weapons abandoned by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani policemen, as part of comprehensive measures, once again discovered weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi.

Three automatic rifles, two shotguns, 5 hand grenades, 3,148 cartridges of different calibres, two portable radios were discovered and seized, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's press service told News.Az.

On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures to disable illegal Armenian armed formations and military infrastructure in the Karabakh region. The operation came on the heels of the intensifying Armenian attacks on the Azerbaijani positions and a mine incident in the Khojavend district that killed four Azerbaijani police officers and two road construction workers.

By the time of the cessation of hostilities on September 20, the Azerbaijani military disabled artillery systems, radio-electronic warfare, military equipment, ammunition depots, military strongholds, and shelters of the Armenian army formations stationed in the Karabakh region.

In addition, more than 90 combat posts and strategically important positions of the Armenian military formations were taken under control during the one-day operation. Seven military vehicles, 4 mortars, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as a large number of weapons and ammunition were also seized. The Azerbaijani troops targeted only military facilities throughout the hostilities avoiding any strike on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The counter-terrorism measures concluded after the Armenian military formations agreed to full disarmament by laying down arms, handing over the military hardware, and withdrawing from their battle positions and military outposts.

News.Az