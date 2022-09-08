Azerbaijan continues to demine its liberated territories: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past ten days, 72 PMN-E type anti-personnel mines and 2 anti-tank mines, which were produced in Armenia in 2019, were removed and transported from areas, planted with anti-personnel mines, buried by illegal Armenian armed detachments at specified positions in the territories of Lachin and Kalbajar regions of Azerbaijan, and disposed of in compliance with safety regulations, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During September of the current year, 73 anti-personnel mines, 47 anti-tank mines, and 8 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized by Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, and 273 hectares of the area were completely cleared in the liberated territories.

In total to date, 26455 hectares of the area in the liberated territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units. 7558 anti-personnel mines, 2342 anti-tank mines, and 9944 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.

Necessary activities on engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

News.Az