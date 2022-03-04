Azerbaijan continues to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues evacuating its citizens stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing hostilities to neighboring Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az on Friday.

Since the beginning of hostilities, as many as 6,500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed Ukraine into Moldova, 770 - Poland, 318 - Romania, 60 -Slovakia, and 48 - Hungary.

So far, Azerbaijan has arranged five charter flights from Romania to Baku, bringing back 900 nationals, the ministry noted.

“The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens on charters flights and by buses will continue,” the ministry added.

For special cases, the ministry advised the Azerbaijani citizens to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by calling (+380 73) 5050000 and sending e-mail to kiev@mission.mfa.gov.az, the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv by calling(+38057) 7000531 and sending e-mail to info.azconsulate@gmail.com.

The necessary information on the arising issues can be also obtained in the ministry by calling the hotline numbers: +994505748595; +994506725868; +994125969422; +994125969301, and sending email to mkon3@mfa.gov.az.

News.Az