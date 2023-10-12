Azerbaijan continues to relocate former IDPs to liberated Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan continues under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Another group of former IDPs from the Fuzuli district went to their native lands from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 21 families (88 people) are moving to Fuzuli.

Families resettled in Fuzuli will live in newly built houses.

Thus, permanent residence of 208 families - 749 people - will be provided in Fuzuli.

Azerbaijan started to return former IDPs to the liberated lands in July 2022. Since then, 96 families have been brought back to the Aghali village of the Zangilan district.

Some 20 families comprising 90 people resettled in Talish village, Tartar district in March 2023. By the end of 2023, the Sus and Zabukh villages of Lachin will also welcome their residents back.

The Azerbaijani government plans to resettle 2,000 families or 10,000 people in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions by the end of 2023.

According to a decree signed in November 2022 by President Ilham Aliyev approving the "First State programme on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories”, a total of 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of lands in the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions will be readied for resettlement by 2026.

By 2026, a total of 34,500 families will be relocated to the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions. To accommodate them, 34,500 apartments and private houses will be built by 2026.

News.Az