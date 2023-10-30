Azerbaijan continues to relocate former IDPs to liberated Lachin city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has launched the next stage of relocating former IDPs to the liberated city of Lachin, sending another group of residents, consisting of 70 people (20 families), News.Az reports.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 315 families (1,205 people) have so far been resettled in the village.

News.Az